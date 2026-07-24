Pet dog helps crack 2021 Mohali murder case; man gets life term

In a case where a loyal companion became the unlikely key to justice, a Mohali court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of goat farmer Sucha Singh, after the victim’s pet dog helped investigators uncover the hidden crime scene.

The court of additional sessions judge Vikran Kumar awarded a life term to Jagir Singh, a resident of village Parol, for the murder of Sucha Singh of Chhoti Badi Naggal village in Mohali in June 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Two other accused in the case Desraj and Satnam Singh were acquitted for lack of evidence, while the court rejected the death penalty plea, saying the case did not fall under the “rarest of rare” category.

The court had convicted Jagir Singh on 17 July, with the sentence being pronounced on 22 July.

According to the prosecution, Sucha Singh disappeared on 12 June 2021, after leaving home to graze his goats. The family later learnt that Jagir Singh had taken him to his house to help build a goat enclosure. When Sucha failed to return, Jagir allegedly told the family that he had left with another man, Desraj.