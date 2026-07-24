Pet dog helps crack 2021 Mohali murder case; man gets life term
Rocky's instincts led the family to a pit, where police recovered Sucha's headless body after finding his T-shirt
In a case where a loyal companion became the unlikely key to justice, a Mohali court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of goat farmer Sucha Singh, after the victim’s pet dog helped investigators uncover the hidden crime scene.
The court of additional sessions judge Vikran Kumar awarded a life term to Jagir Singh, a resident of village Parol, for the murder of Sucha Singh of Chhoti Badi Naggal village in Mohali in June 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.
Two other accused in the case Desraj and Satnam Singh were acquitted for lack of evidence, while the court rejected the death penalty plea, saying the case did not fall under the “rarest of rare” category.
The court had convicted Jagir Singh on 17 July, with the sentence being pronounced on 22 July.
According to the prosecution, Sucha Singh disappeared on 12 June 2021, after leaving home to graze his goats. The family later learnt that Jagir Singh had taken him to his house to help build a goat enclosure. When Sucha failed to return, Jagir allegedly told the family that he had left with another man, Desraj.
With days passing and no trace of Sucha, his family lodged a missing person complaint and launched their own search. After more than a week of uncertainty, they reached Jagir’s farmhouse on 20 June 2021, accompanied by their pet dog Rocky.
The breakthrough came when Rocky led the family towards a small pit on the premises. Acting on the dog’s alert, the family began digging and discovered Sucha’s T-shirt. Police were informed, and further excavation led to the recovery of Sucha’s headless body.
The prosecution argued that the murder was linked to a financial dispute, alleging that Jagir owed Sucha Rs 40,000 related to the purchase of two goats and four lambs.
Following the discovery, police registered a murder case against Jagir Singh, Satnam Singh and Desraj. After examining the evidence, the court held Jagir guilty while acquitting the other two accused.
The court also directed that compensation be provided to Sucha Singh’s wife, Sunita Devi, through the District Legal Services Authority.
The case stands out not only for its tragic crime but also for the remarkable role played by Rocky, whose instincts helped bring a buried truth to light and guided the pursuit of justice.
With PTI inputs