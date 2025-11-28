PETA India again calls for ban on foreign dog breeds after pit bull attack in Delhi

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India has urged the Delhi government to immediately prohibit the keeping, breeding and sale of foreign dog breeds associated with aggression and organised dogfighting, after a pit bull attack left a six-year-old boy in Delhi critically injured.

In a letter to the Delhi chief secretary and the Delhi Cantonment Board CEO, the organisation reiterated its long-standing demand for a ban on breeds such as pit bull terriers, Rottweilers, Pakistani bully kuttas, Dogo Argentinos, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, bull terriers, Cane Corsos and XL bullies — breeds PETA India says are “deliberately bred for fighting and attacks” and often sold to buyers who later “cannot control them”.

India does not have an all-India statutory ban on specific dog breeds, but several states and municipalities have partial or administrative restrictions. Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and parts of Hyderabad, for instance, bar housing societies or pet owners from keeping certain “aggressive” breeds such as pit bulls and Rottweilers. Local civic bodies periodically issue lists of restricted breeds, though these are often challenged, inconsistently enforced, or quietly withdrawn.

What is uniform nationwide is a regulatory ban on breeding or selling dogs without registration, under the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and the Pet Shop Rules, 2018 — regulations widely flouted by unregistered breeders who continue to supply high-risk fighting breeds.

PETA India has now asked Delhi authorities to enforce these rules strictly and shut down illegal pet shops operating across the capital.