Petition filed in SC against Patna HC’s order on caste-based survey in Bihar

A petition was moved before the Supreme Court on Thursday against the recent order of the Patna High Court dismissing pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar.

The special leave petition has been filed by Akhilesh Kumar, one of the petitioners, through advocate Tanya Shree, in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the High Court passed on Tuesday.

In its decision passed on August 1, the High Court, while dismissing the batch of pleas, gave a green signal to the Nitish Kumar-led state government to conduct caste-based survey in Bihar.