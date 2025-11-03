Petition in Bombay HC seeks CBI probe of 'fake encounter' in Mumbai hostage case

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the alleged 'fake encounter' killing of Rohit Arya, who was shot dead by police during a rescue operation after he held 17 children and two adults hostage at a recording studio in Mumbai's Powai area on 30 October.

The petition, submitted by Shobha Buddhivant through advocate Nitin Satpute, contended that Arya was "killed under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation at the behest of a political leader".

It sought transfer of the investigation to the CBI, alleging bias and inadequate transparency in the ongoing inquiry.

According to the plea, Arya was experiencing mental stress purportedly linked to pending dues that, the petitioner claimed, were not settled by the state government.