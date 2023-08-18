Petitions Committee recommends action against Delhi L-G, Chief Secretary

The Petitions Committee of the Delhi Assembly has recommended actions against Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and some other officials on matters pertaining to pertaining to AAP government's old-age pension, Mohalla Clinic and removal of data entry operators of government hospitals.

On the issue of old age pensions, the committee's report accused Director of Social Welfare Department Pooja Joshi of deliberately causing delays in the disbursement of old-age pensions to senior citizens. Also the report claimed that District Social Welfare Officer of Lajpat Nagar Vikas Pandey's conduct was misleading.

It has been further alleged in the report that many officers were threatened by the Chief Secretary at the behest of the L-G. The committee has requested the President and the Ministry of Home Affairs to take cognizance of this report and take appropriate action against the Chief Secretary and the L-G.