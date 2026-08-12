Petrol pumps in Tamil Nadu may stop digital payments over cybercrime action

Petrol pump operators across Tamil Nadu have warned that they may stop accepting UPI and other digital payments after several dealers reportedly faced bank account restrictions and police scrutiny over transactions subsequently linked to cybercrime complaints.

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA), which represents around 5,000 fuel outlets, has sought chief minister C. Joseph Vijay’s intervention, arguing that merchants should not be penalised for accepting legitimate payments through authorised digital platforms.

In a letter to the chief minister, TNPDA president K.P. Murali said dealers were being drawn into cybercrime investigations despite having no involvement beyond receiving payments from customers purchasing petrol or diesel.

The association said fuel retailers had no means of verifying every customer’s identity or tracing whether money received through UPI or another digital platform had previously passed through an account associated with suspected fraud.