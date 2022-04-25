Best practices to drive safe and secure digital payments

Use QR codes with caution: Be wary of dubious messages/texts requesting that you scan a QR code in order to receive money as a prize or reward. Keep in mind that QR codes are only used to make payments, not to receive them.



Opt for OTPs when possible: It may be inconvenient to have to wait 10 seconds for your OTP when making online payments. This, however, is one of the most secure authentication methods available to consumers. When making online payments, use OTPs to keep your transactions secure. Remember to never share your OTP with anyone; this will help prevent scammers from misusing it.



Do not download screen sharing apps: Screen sharing applications are now being used by cybercriminals to gain access to account holder information. They typically pose as bank representatives, ask consumers to share their screen, and then gain access to details such as card information, OTPs, and more. Avoid falling victim to these scams by refusing to download any unknown apps to manage your finances.