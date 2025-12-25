PFAS row erupts over Ratnagiri chemical plant machinery in Maharashtra
Rohit Pawar alleges hazardous emissions from Italian-linked equipment; Maharashtra minister denies PFAS production
A political and environmental controversy has surfaced over a chemical manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleging that machinery imported from a controversial Italian firm linked to toxic PFAS chemicals is being used at the plant and is emitting harmful compounds.
The plant, set up by Lakshmi Organic Chemicals in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Lote Parashuram, around 225 km south of Mumbai, has come under scrutiny after Pawar claimed that its equipment was sourced from Miteni, an Italian company accused of causing widespread PFAS contamination in Europe.
In a post on X, Pawar alleged that chemicals released by Miteni had polluted a reservoir in Italy’s Vicenza region, impacting more than three lakh people and triggering public protests that eventually led to the company’s shutdown. He claimed the same machinery was later acquired by Lakshmi Organic and installed at the Ratnagiri facility, resulting in the emission of harmful PFAS compounds.
Pawar questioned how permissions were granted for such an industry, particularly in the absence of specific regulations governing PFAS chemicals in India.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of synthetic chemicals commonly used in industrial applications and are known for their persistence in the environment and possible links to cancer and other serious health conditions.
Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant said the chemicals in question are not being manufactured at the Ratnagiri plant. Speaking to a television news channel, Samant, who also serves as the guardian minister for the Konkan region, said he would not allow any hazardous project to operate in the coastal belt.
Samant said he had sought a report from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) after media reports highlighted the issue and was informed that PFAS chemicals have not been produced at the plant so far. He added that authorities are examining whether the machinery procured from the Italy-based firm had obtained the required clearances from the pollution control body.
According to the minister, the MPCB has already issued a notice to Lakshmi Organic Chemicals in connection with the matter. Further verification is underway to assess compliance with environmental norms and regulatory approvals.
With PTI inputs