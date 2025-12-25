PFAS row erupts over Ratnagiri chemical plant machinery in Maharashtra

A political and environmental controversy has surfaced over a chemical manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleging that machinery imported from a controversial Italian firm linked to toxic PFAS chemicals is being used at the plant and is emitting harmful compounds.

The plant, set up by Lakshmi Organic Chemicals in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Lote Parashuram, around 225 km south of Mumbai, has come under scrutiny after Pawar claimed that its equipment was sourced from Miteni, an Italian company accused of causing widespread PFAS contamination in Europe.

In a post on X, Pawar alleged that chemicals released by Miteni had polluted a reservoir in Italy’s Vicenza region, impacting more than three lakh people and triggering public protests that eventually led to the company’s shutdown. He claimed the same machinery was later acquired by Lakshmi Organic and installed at the Ratnagiri facility, resulting in the emission of harmful PFAS compounds.

Pawar questioned how permissions were granted for such an industry, particularly in the absence of specific regulations governing PFAS chemicals in India.