Phulwari Sharif case: NIA conducts raids at six districts in Bihar

In the PFI suspected terror module case, the Patna police had first arrested Athar Parvez, Mohammad Jalaluddin and Arman Malik.



On interrogation, the trio revealed the names of Marguv alias Danis and Shabbir.



Marguv was running a social networking group called Ghazwa-e-Hind which has youths of Pakistan and Bangladesh.



The investigators claimed that Athar Parvez was attached with banned organisation Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and his brother Manjar Alam was involved in 2013 serial bomb blast in Gandhi Maidan rally of then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.



Mohammad Jalaluddin also has some connection with SIMI.



During the raid, the team had recovered some objectionable documents which indicate that the arrested were involved in brainwashing Muslim youths. The arrested were also working on 'Mission 2047' to make India an Islamic nation by 2047, the police said.