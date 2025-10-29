PIL filed in Delhi HC against ‘The Taj Story’ for alleged historical distortion

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the soon-to-be-released film The Taj Story, with the petitioner alleging that the movie distorts historical facts and could potentially disrupt communal harmony.

The petition, moved by advocate Shakeel Abbas, seeks directions to the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certification granted to the film.

In his plea, Abbas claims that The Taj Story presents “misleading and manipulated information” about the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most iconic monuments, by promoting a divisive political ideology. The petition names the film’s producers, director, writer, and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents, along with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC.

The petitioner alleges that the film “deliberately twists historical facts for political motives” and warns that its release could stoke communal tensions.