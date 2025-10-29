PIL filed in Delhi HC against ‘The Taj Story’ for alleged historical distortion
The plea contends that the CBFC failed to act responsibly by allowing the trailer’s release without adequate scrutiny, despite signs of “factual manipulation and provocative content”
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the soon-to-be-released film The Taj Story, with the petitioner alleging that the movie distorts historical facts and could potentially disrupt communal harmony.
The petition, moved by advocate Shakeel Abbas, seeks directions to the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certification granted to the film.
In his plea, Abbas claims that The Taj Story presents “misleading and manipulated information” about the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most iconic monuments, by promoting a divisive political ideology. The petition names the film’s producers, director, writer, and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents, along with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC.
The petitioner alleges that the film “deliberately twists historical facts for political motives” and warns that its release could stoke communal tensions.
He also points to what he describes as a pattern by the film’s production team of creating politically motivated content, citing earlier works such as The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files.
According to the PIL, the trailer for The Taj Story was released on 16 October, with the film slated for nationwide release on 31 October. The plea contends that the CBFC failed to act responsibly by allowing the trailer’s release without adequate scrutiny, despite signs of “factual manipulation and provocative content.”
The petitioner has urged the court to direct the CBFC to re-examine the film’s certification, mandate a stronger disclaimer, and consider either removing objectionable scenes or restricting its audience with an ‘Adults Only’ rating.
The plea further stresses that allowing films of this nature to circulate unchecked could “undermine India’s secular fabric and distort the public’s understanding of historical truth.”
The Delhi High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing soon.
With IANS Inputs
