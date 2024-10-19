Can we save the Taj Mahal?

The claim that the Taj Mahal was once a temple seems to resurface with metronomic regularity, never mind that there isn’t a scrap of evidence to support it.

That dubious question aside, the real threat to the Taj — one of the world’s ‘seven wonders’ and arguably India’s biggest tourist attraction, for Indians and foreigners alike — is the damage being done to its structure. Not the kind of slow attritive damage that might have been understandable over many centuries of its existence, but the damage wrought by administrative neglect and policy myopia.

Recently, a large plant was spotted growing on the central dome of the Taj Mahal, likely due to the accumulation of rainwater. Water has been seeping down to the tombs of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, but the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), which is in charge of the upkeep and preservation of monuments of national importance, appears unfazed. ‘Due to heavy, continuous rain, a few droplets have been seen; it is not a serious structural problem,’ the ASI said in a statement.

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983, the conservation risks to the Taj Mahal are multi-dimensional, but the measures taken so far to protect and preserve it have been superficial at best. The white marble is turning yellow, and for the past 30 years, governments have done little more than express concern and take superficial action like banning the use of cow-dung cakes (used as fuel) and tandoors in Agra and relocating some industrial units to reduce pollution.