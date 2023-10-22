Insects breeding on dry polluted Yamuna riverbed a threat to Taj Mahal's beauty

Even as a new tourist season has just picked momentum, an alarm has again been sounded on the growth of insect/bacterial colonies on the white marble surface of the Taj Mahal, the 17th-century monument of love, designated as a world heritage site.

As in previous years, the dry and polluted riverbed has enabled the proliferation of mosquitoes, insects, and bacteria that settle on the surface of the Taj facing the river. "These green patches are periodically cleaned by the ASI staff, but the stink and "visually-unfriendly" spots reappear at a regular frequency," according to tourist guide, Ved Gautam.

Last year the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed local authorities to ensure that the breeding grounds of insects on the Yamuna River bed were cleaned, but the agencies responsible expressed helplessness, as the river was dry and heavily polluted with effluents, sewer waste, and toxics. "Unless there is a regular flow of fresh water in the river, how can this problem be managed," they ask.

"What flows in the name of water, is actually poison, polluted liquid, with zero oxygen level and a very high concentration of chemicals, trace elements, some carcinogenic," says environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya. The local administration has been organising cleanliness drives but till there is water in the river, the pollutants can not be diluted and water made safe, Bhattacharya adds.

River Connect Campaigners in Agra lament the cold apathetic response of the Yogi Adityanath government towards cleaning the Yamuna River which needs immediate dredging and desilting. In 2013 Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to clean up the Yamuna in the Braj Mandal.

Later, on several occasions Union minister Nitin Gadkiri had talked of launching a ferry service between Delhi and Agra for the tourists. "But promises have not been kept and the river, once the lifeline of the Braj Mandal, has been reduced to a vast sewage canal," said river activist Padmini Iyer.

The Yamuna River, as it enters the Braj Mandal, upstream of Vrindavan, is already sick and pale with waste and industrial effluents from Delhi and Haryana industrial clusters. The Gokul Barrage in Mathura, stores only polluted and stinking water, because drains have not been tapped and discharges are untreated before opening into the river," adds Jagan Nath Poddar of the Friends of Vrindavan.

Clearly, in addition to desilting and dredging on a massive scale, what is required is a mechanism to monitor and ensure regular flow of fresh water into the Yamuna, from upstream barrages.