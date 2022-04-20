PIL in HC seeks contempt action against Maha CM, Sena's Sanjay Raut, and others

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and others for allegedly passing remarks against the judiciary.

The petition filed by the Indian Bar Association claimed that the respondents holding ministerial positions have levelled several "false, scandalous and contemptuous" allegations against the judges of the High Court and the entire judicial system.

"This has been done to undermine the majesty and dignity of the court and to shake the faith of the common man towards judiciary, which is the grossest contempt of the court," the plea said.

The PIL has also sought contempt action against Rashmi Thackeray, editor of 'Saamana' newspaper (Shiv Sena mouthpiece) and wife of Uddhav Thackeray, and Vivek Kadam, the printer and publisher of 'Saamana'.