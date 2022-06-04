PIL in Supreme Court challenges National Commission for Minorities Act

"Hindus are merely 1 per cent in Ladakh, 2.75 per cent in Mizoram, 2.77 per cent in Lakshdweep, 4 per cent in Kashmir, 8.74 per cent in Nagaland, 11.52 per cent in Meghalaya, 29 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, 38.49 per cent in Punjab and 41.29 per cent in Manipur but the Central government has not declared them 'minority' under Section 2(c) of the NCM Act and Section 2 (f) of the NCMEI Act, thus Hindus are not protected under Articles 29-30 and cannot establish-administer educational institution of their choice," the PIL contended.



It further stated that the Act using unbridled power under S. 2(c), the Centre arbitrarily notified five communities --Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsi-- as minority at national level.



Cause of action continues till date because followers of Judaism, Bahaism and Hinduism, who are real minorities in Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshdweep, Kashmir, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, cannot establish and administer educational institutions of their choice because of non-identification of 'minority' at state level, thus jeopardising their basic rights guaranteed under Article 29-30, the PIL claimed.



Their right under Articles 29-30 is being siphoned off illegally to the majority community in the state because the Centre has not notified them as 'minority' under NCM Act.