PIL seeks closure of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway until safety measures implemented

The PIL has also urged for directions to order a comprehensive survey and a detailed report on the functioning of this access-controlled expressway, and the necessity of implementing solutions to mitigate the recurring accidents on it.

Alluding to a study by the VNIT and other media reports, the PIL has highlighted the aspect of ‘highway hypnosis’ - a phenomenon causing accidents due to long hours of monotonous driving conditions.

Earlier, a NGO, the Council for Protection of Rights President, Barristr Vinod Tiwari had raised the issue with the authorities on the need for safety precautions on the Samruddhi Mahamarg that has earned the sobriquet of ‘killer highway’.

After the July 1 Buldhana bus accident that claimed 27 lives, the state government came under severe criticism from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT), besides social groups and NGOs.