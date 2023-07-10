Pilibhit Tiger Reserve increases field patrolling, poaching alert issued

Field patrolling has been increased in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), following an alert issued by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) about possible poacher intrusion in 11 tiger reserves across the country, including Pilibhit and Amangarh Tiger Reserves in Uttar Pradesh.

The principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) of Uttar Pradesh, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, who also serves as the chief wildlife warden of the state, stated that the WCCB's action was based on intelligence inputs received from their sources.

The authorities have initiated an intensive search and vehicle checking operation on all roads passing through the reserve.

Additionally, they have directed the identification of sensitive spots within the reserves and increased vigilance in those areas.