Pilots in command, not VIPs: DGCA issues new rules

India’s aviation regulator has introduced one of its most far-reaching safety directives in decades, setting out stringent new rules for flights carrying top political and constitutional dignitaries.

In an order dated 27 March, Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz directed operators, pilots and state authorities to treat safety as paramount, significantly strengthening the authority of flight crew. The move comes two months after a chartered aircraft carrying former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near Baramati, killing him and four others.

The directive replaces two longstanding circulars that had governed VIP air travel for years. It applies to a wide range of high-profile passengers, including the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Union and state ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, the Chief Justice of India and Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees under Z+ security.

A key provision makes it clear that pilots cannot be subjected to pressure from VIP passengers. Any last-minute changes to flight plans must be routed through organisational management rather than communicated directly to the cockpit crew. Operators are also required to brief VIPs before each flight using a standardised document emphasising that all operational decisions rest solely with the pilot.