Pilots Monika Khanna, Baljeet Bhatia hailed as heroes in SpiceJet fire case

The safe emergency landing of SpiceJet flight (SG-723) at the Patna airport was possible due to the cool and calm efforts of its woman pilot Monika Khanna and co-pilot Bajeet Singh Bhatia. Both the pilots have emerged as heroes and the director of the airline lauded their efforts.



The Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 185 passengers, 4 crew members and 2 pilots suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from the Patna airport at 12.03 p.m. on Sunday.



The left engine was damaged. Sensing trouble, the air hostess immediately used a code word 'pan-pan' to inform pilots in the cockpit. In the meantime, the flight crossed Phulwarisharif and was flying over the Khagaul locality in Danapur when five to six sparks in the left engine followed by smoke was noticed.