Pimpri Chinchwad building collapse: Two more rescued, survivor count rises to nine

Two more people were rescued after midnight from the debris of a building that collapsed at a waste management facility in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune, taking the total number of survivors to nine, officials said on Thursday, as a large-scale rescue operation continued to search for those still trapped.

The three-storey building, located within the premises of a waste-to-energy plant at Moshi, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon after a massive mound of garbage came crashing onto it. Around 18 people were believed to have been trapped under the rubble when the structure gave way.

Seven people had been pulled out of the debris within hours of the accident. Two more were rescued during the night and taken to hospital, where they are said to be in a stable condition.

Deputy commissioner of police Ganesh Ingale said rescue teams were continuing efforts to reach those still feared trapped beneath the debris.