Pity that spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics: Tharoor

Hitting out at the Centre, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the diplomatic triumph of the 'Delhi Declaration' consensus makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation and cooperation to bear in its domestic dealings.

He said it was a pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics.

Tagging Amitabh Kant's remarks in an interview on how the consensus was achieved on the paragraphs on Russia-Ukraine, Tharoor said in a post on X, "Well done @amitabhk87!Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS!"

"'Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got final draft,' says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!" Tharoor, a former under secretary-general, said in his post late Saturday night.