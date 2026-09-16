TVK urges London supporters not to gather for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
Planned interactions cancelled over safety concerns as Chief Minister leads UK investment mission
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday appealed to members of the Tamil diaspora in London not to gather outside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s hotel or wait along his travel routes in an attempt to meet him.
The party said planned interactions with supporters had been cancelled in the interest of public safety and in accordance with instructions issued by London’s Metropolitan Police Service.
“The Tamil community in London warmly awaits the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping public safety in mind and adhering to the guidelines of the London Metropolitan Police, the Chief Minister will be unable to meet you. Therefore, we kindly request everyone to refrain from trying to see him,” the TVK’s IT wing said on social media.
The party also asked supporters and members of the public not to assemble outside the hotel where Vijay is staying or gather along the routes used by his convoy.
The appeal followed scenes outside The Shard on Tuesday, when hundreds of supporters arrived hoping to see the Chief Minister. They were left disappointed after the proposed interaction was cancelled following safety concerns raised by the Metropolitan Police.
Vijay is leading a state delegation to the United Kingdom as part of efforts to attract fresh investment to Tamil Nadu.
The Chief Minister’s Office earlier said the visit had resulted in several agreements representing proposed investments of approximately Rs 12,300 crore.
With IANS inputs