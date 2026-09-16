TVK urges London supporters not to gather for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday appealed to members of the Tamil diaspora in London not to gather outside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s hotel or wait along his travel routes in an attempt to meet him.

The party said planned interactions with supporters had been cancelled in the interest of public safety and in accordance with instructions issued by London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

“The Tamil community in London warmly awaits the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping public safety in mind and adhering to the guidelines of the London Metropolitan Police, the Chief Minister will be unable to meet you. Therefore, we kindly request everyone to refrain from trying to see him,” the TVK’s IT wing said on social media.