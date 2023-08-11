Plea for limiting pages in court proceedings: SC says one-size-fits-all approach won't suffice

In response, the advocate suggested if the matter could be taken up on administrative side of the Supreme Court as it pertains to access to justice.

The CJI-led bench said that though the concern raised in the PIL is "laudable" but it is difficult to frame "one size fits all" direction of such nature.

However, itt directed that if the PIL litigant has any concrete suggestions, he will be at liberty to make a representation before the Secretary General of the Supreme Court. The plea referred to the practice in the Supreme Court of the US where rules provide word limits for the different kinds of petition briefs and replies.