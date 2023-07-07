Plea in Delhi HC against allowing Go First lessors to inspect their aircraft first

After the Delhi High Court permitted aircraft lessors to conduct inspections and maintenance on aircraft leased to Go First Airlines, the airline's Resolution Professional (RP) has filed an appeal challenging the order.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi on Friday requested an urgent listing of the matter before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

However, the court said that it will consider the case on Monday.

On Wednesday, the High Court allowed aircraft lessors of cash-strapped Go First airline to inspect their aircraft at least twice a month and carry out maintenance.