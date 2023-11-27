Plea in Delhi HC challenges gender-specific eligibility for B.Sc (Hons) nursing course

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the existing rule that exclusively permits female candidates to apply for the B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course in nursing colleges run by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi University, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The petition by the Indian Professional Nurses Association seeks a reconsideration of the rule urging the court to direct the implementation of a new regulation that would make individuals of all genders eligible for admission to B.Sc.(H) nursing courses.

The association, a registered non-governmental body dedicated to the welfare of nurses nationwide, says that restricting admission solely to females is deemed arbitrary and contrary to the fundamental principles of democracy, fairness, and equality.