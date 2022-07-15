Plea in SC seeks direction for rituals at 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi survey

"It is submitted that the applicant wishes to perform their religious practices as guaranteed under the Constitution of India on the 'Shiv Linga' found during the survey conducted in pursuance to the order passed by the concerned court of Varanasi. It is a matter of record that the said 'Shiv Linga' found during the survey has duly been protected vide the order passed by the concerned court", added the plea.



The plea contended that though the said Shivling has been protected by the order passed by the local court, there are restrictions on bhakts, the devotees of Lord Shiva to offer puja and perform rituals there.