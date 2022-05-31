Plea in Supreme Court against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

"They satisfy both requirements for claiming the benefit of Article 30(1), i.e, firstly, they are an educational institution, and secondly, they have been created by a religious minority. Therefore, it is their right under Article 30(1) to 'establish' and 'administer' educational institutions of their choice which would guarantee the petitioner madrassas the right to decide their own curriculum which may also be based on their perception of ways to preserve their religion or culture," said the plea.



The plea contended that Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 (repealed by the Act of 2020) is only limited to the state undertaking to pay the salaries and provide consequential benefits to the teaching and non-teaching staff employed in madrassas as also the administration, management and control of these madrassa.



"The land and buildings belong to the madrassas are taken care of by the petitioners and the expenditures on electricity and furniture are borne by the petitioner madrassas themselves," it added.