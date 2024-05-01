Plea in SC seeks expert panel to check possible side effects, risk of Covishield

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the formation of a medical expert panel under the supervision of a retired SC judge to examine any possible side effects and risk factors of the Covishield vaccine.

The petitioner claimed that UK-headquartered pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has said its Covid-19 vaccine, which was manufactured under licence in India as Covishield, could cause low platelet counts and formation of blood clots in "very rare" cases.

The application, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, also sought a direction to the Centre to compensate those who are severely disabled or have died because of any side effects from the vaccine administered to them during the Covid pandemic.

It claimed AstraZeneca has accepted a link between the vaccine and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a medical condition characterised by an abnormally low platelet count and the formation of blood clots.

"After Covid-19, there has been an increase in the cases of death due to heart attack and sudden collapse of persons. There have been number of cases of heart attack even in youngsters. Now, after the document filed in a UK court by the developer of Covishield, we are compelled to think upon the risk and hazardous consequences of Covishield vaccine which have been administered to the citizens in a large number," the application said.