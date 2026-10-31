Plea in SC seeks verification of Ram temple site against 2019 verdict

Petition seeks an independent survey to establish whether the Ram temple stands on the land covered by the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Case Trust’s plea is listed for hearing on 2 November

Other requests include preservation of land records, improved facilities for devotees and greater transparency in donations

A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought an independent examination to establish whether the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built on the precise land covered by the court’s November 2019 judgment.

Filed by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Case Trust, the petition seeks a court-appointed committee or commission to verify the location of the temple against the premises adjudicated in the verdict. It has requested an independent survey to identify the land’s boundaries, coordinates, area and location.

According to the cause list published on the Supreme Court’s website, the matter is scheduled to be heard on 2 November by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The petitioner has proposed that the committee include experts in surveying, revenue records, archaeology and other technical fields, as considered appropriate by the court.

It has also sought further directions if the verification reveals any material difference between the land covered by the judgment and the site on which the temple has been constructed. Such directions, the petition says, should ensure faithful implementation of the 2019 verdict.

The petition’s request for verification does not establish that any discrepancy exists.

To support the proposed exercise, the petitioner has asked the court to direct the authorities concerned and the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to preserve and submit original documents relating to the temple premises. These include maps, plans, surveys and records concerning the identification, demarcation and development of the site.