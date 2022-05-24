Pleasant weather follows wet spell in Delhi-NCR
The wet spell over Delhi-NCR that started on Sunday continued till early Tuesday providing further relief to the scorched capital
The wet spell over Delhi-NCR that started on Sunday continued till early Tuesday providing further relief to the scorched capital.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, total rainfall recorded at Safdarjung - base station for Delhi - was 14.6 mm, while Palam recorded 16.1 mm. Rainfall at other stations in Delhi included 16 mm at Lodhi Road, 13 mm at Ridge and 18.6 mm at Aya Nagar.
Of these, for Safdarjung, 10.5 mm rainfall was recorded between 11.30 p.m on Monday and 2.30 a.m on Tuesday, while Palam recorded 8.0 mm. Other stations recorded more rainfall for the same duration - 16.0 mm at Lodhi Road, 12.8 mm at Ridge and 15.2 mm at Aya Nagar.
Partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, as per the IMD.
Earlier, even when the surface temperature had dipped 11 notches due to the thunderstorm and rainfall on Monday morning in NCR bringing much needed respite to the scorched heat, the minimum temperature that was nine notches lower than normal in Delhi was lowest since May 2004.