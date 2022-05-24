Pleasant weather follows wet spell in Delhi-NCR

Of these, for Safdarjung, 10.5 mm rainfall was recorded between 11.30 p.m on Monday and 2.30 a.m on Tuesday, while Palam recorded 8.0 mm. Other stations recorded more rainfall for the same duration - 16.0 mm at Lodhi Road, 12.8 mm at Ridge and 15.2 mm at Aya Nagar.



Partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, as per the IMD.