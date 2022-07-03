PM, BJP leaders must speak up to ease communal tension: RJD MP Manoj Jha

Manoj Jha said, "The Udaipur incident brings shame to all of us collectively. It is very easy to say take action against those people and give the harshest punishment. But for me and for my team, the matter of utmost concern is why did this happen in the last eight-nine years? Even when the country became Independent, we did not see such pictures, then from where so much poison is being mixed in the last few years."



"Now every street has turned into a border, the villages are divided, the streets are divided, who is responsible for this? We cannot even talk to any person with an open mind, this kind of cruelty and violence is happening daily," he stated.



Responding to a question, he said, "The BJP is at the Centre and also in many states, they have a strong cabinet, can't they issue a diktat? You took action when there were protests in foreign countries. That's why I am saying that the source of this disease is somewhere else, its roots are somewhere else."