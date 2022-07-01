PM cannot change my behavior by making me sit in ED office for five days, says Rahul

Alleging that both the BJP and the CPI(M) believe in violence and that it was deep-rooted in their ideology, he said both think that by the means of violence and by threatening they can shape other people's behaviour.



"They both think, by acting violently they can threaten people. This is a very deep confusion in their mind. Because they lack courage. They think violence can shape other people's behaviour. That is not the case. Because there are many people whose behaviour cannot be shaped by the violence and by threats," the Congress leader said.



Referring to the SFI activists' attack on his office in Kalpetta last week, Rahul said the CPI(M) also believed that by damaging his office he would change his behaviour.



"My behaviour is shaped by my affection for the people of my country. It is shaped by the affection for the toiling masses of this country. It can never be shaped by my opponents or my enemies," Rahul added.