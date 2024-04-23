PM going from street to street in South to compensate for losses: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning from street to street in South India to compensate for the BJP's "losses" in northern states, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba said on Tuesday, 23 April.

Addressing an election rally in Jammu, she targeted the BJP saying those "day-dreaming of a Congress-free India have been uprooted from south India by the people".

"The prime minister, shifting focus from north India, is campaigning from street to street in South India. Why? Because the BJP is facing heavy losses in seats in north India. To compensate for these losses, they are campaigning in South India," Lamba said.

Lamba, who hit the campaign trail in Jammu in support of Congress candidate Raman Bhalla, claimed that many BJP supporters did not come out to vote for the party in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on 19 April.

"Voting took place on 102 seats in the country on the 19th, including 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Over one crore people who had voted for the BJP in the past did not come out to vote and sat at home. One crore BJP votes have decreased," she claimed.