PM Modi all for swift justice in cases of crimes against women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for swift justice in cases involving crimes against women, and said it will give them greater assurance of their safety.

Modi also said the judiciary is considered a guardian of the Constitution, and that the Supreme Court and the judiciary have lived up to the responsibility.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference of the district judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Modi said the people of India have never shown any distrust of the Supreme Court or the judiciary.

Describing the imposition of the Emergency as a "dark" period, the prime minister said the judiciary played a key role in upholding fundamental rights.