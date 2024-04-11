PM Modi, BJP doing corruption through electoral bonds, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday, 11 April, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing most of the corruption in the country through electoral bonds.

"Extortion is going on and its name is electoral bonds," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Phalodi in the Jodhpur constituency of Rajasthan in support of the Congress candidate from the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Karan Singh Uchiyarda.

The Congress leader said industrialist Gautam Adani's stock prices started rising after 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, and continue to rise because India knows that Adani and the prime minister have a very good relationship.