Every time states get share of taxes, PM and FM act as if they're doing a big favour: Ramesh

As INDIA bloc leaders gathered for a show of unity at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of violating the Constitution by resorting to "confrontational federalism".

The Congress also accused the prime minister of resorting to fiscal centralisation, obstruction of state programmes, destabilising state governments, misusing governors, and subverting the rights of states.

In a statement, Congress MP and general-secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said as the INDIA Janbandhan's rally at Ramlila Maidan gets underway, it is necessary to recall how the PM is "violating", in letter and spirit, Article 1 of the Constitution of India that states "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

He said the prime minister started off his innings in May 2014 talking big about cooperative federalism. "Instead, what he has delivered is confrontational federalism. Cooperative federalism is based on consensus, for which the PM has demonstrated a singular unwillingness and incapacity. In contrast, confrontational federalism is based on creating conflict and division, which is the PM's core skill," Ramesh charged in his statement.

The Congress leader said there are five major patterns to the prime minister's "concerted assault" on the Constitution's federal structure — fiscal centralisation, obstruction of state programmes, destabilising state governments, misuse of governors, and subverting the rights of states.