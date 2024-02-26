The pitfalls of coercive federalism

A series of strains test the nation today. The farmers’ agitation earlier and ongoing is one such. But never before have elected chief ministers of states taken to street protests to make their point. This extreme action indicates a weakening of the internal fibre that makes the country, and is at odds with the narrative playing out on the world stage of a resurgent India.

How can internal imbalance lead to external resilience? In this frame, of particular significance are the tensions between the Central government and the opposition-ruled state governments.

In February, the chief ministers of Kerala and Karnataka staged demonstrations in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, along with their cabinet ministers, legislators and MPs to protest what they see as discrimination in the distribution of federal funds.

Kerala has also taken its demand for funds to the Supreme Court. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan says he has been forced to take this unprecedented step against “financial injustice by the Centre and a breakdown in the federal structure of the country”.

He called 8 February, the day of the LDF (Left Democratic Front) protest, a “red letter” day in the history of India. On the same day, the Supreme Court asked the central government to file its response to Kerala’s interim application seeking an urgent release of funds. The Centre has argued that it cannot be blamed for Kerala’s “financial mismanagement”.

On 7 February, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah staged a similar protest to draw attention to an unfair allocation of funds and injustice in tax devolution. Karnataka has argued that while it ranks second in GST collections, it has lost nearly Rs 60,000 crore due to GST implementation and a little less than Rs. 63,000 crore on tax devolution.

Karnataka and Kerala, supported by Tamil Nadu, have said that their protest is also to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states and secure their dues.