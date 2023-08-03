Something terribly wrong with govt's tax theology: Congress

Congress on Thursday said that all gaming is not gambling and something is terribly wrong with the government’s tax theology and its much touted focus on innovation and startups.

Taking a swipe at the government, Congress spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari said, "All gaming is not gambling. First the government killed the crypto currency ecosystem by imposing a 1 per cent TDS and 30 per cent Tax on gains-charged as income from other sources.

"It ensured that the crypto Eco system moved out of India & now it is hell bent on destroying the online gaming industry by imposing 28 per cent GST," the former Union minister said.