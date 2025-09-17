PM Modi’s bhakts pour milk into ‘swachh’ Ganga water for his 75th birthday

One ritual entailed a special dugdhabhishek (milk offering) to the Ganga river, alongside announcements of development projects for his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

The dugdhabhishek involved pouring significant quantities of milk into the river Ganga.

This comes at a time when India continues to face a serious nutrition crisis, with some of the highest rates of child malnutrition in the world.

According to recent statistics from the ministry of women and child development, about 36 per cent of children under 5 years are stunted, 17 per cent are underweight, and 6 per cent are wasted. Meanwhile, more recent UN data puts the child wasting rate (acute malnutrition) in India at 18.7 per cent among children under 5 years in 2024. These figures reflect both chronic and acute undernutrition, with real consequences on growth, health and mortality.