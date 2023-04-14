PM Modi’s pick for Dy CM Laxman Savadi likely to join Congress

Laxman Savadi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon amidst speculation that he would be joining the Congress. Yesterday he had announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP and also his MLC seat. But after addressing BJP workers, he had hedged his bets while speaking to the media. He would join either a regional party or a national party, he had said.

Reports from Belagavi that he was accompanied by a Congress MLC this morning when he took the flight to Bengaluru and Congress sources claiming that he has had meetings with both DK Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah since his arrival in Bengaluru seem to confirm the speculation.

On Thursday Savadi had not however said clearly which party he would join. “It will be a national or a regional party,'' he had evasively told the media. But he confirmed that he would be submitting his resignation from BJP on Friday morning and in the afternoon would call on Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to resign from the MLC seat. BJP had not expected him to resign even after being denied a ticket because he had five more years to go before his term as MLC will end.