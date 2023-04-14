PM Modi’s pick for Dy CM Laxman Savadi likely to join Congress
While BJP has dropped just 15 of the 104 sitting MLAs, its list of candidates has triggered a minor exodus. It had not however expected Savadi to quit in a huff
Laxman Savadi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon amidst speculation that he would be joining the Congress. Yesterday he had announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP and also his MLC seat. But after addressing BJP workers, he had hedged his bets while speaking to the media. He would join either a regional party or a national party, he had said.
Reports from Belagavi that he was accompanied by a Congress MLC this morning when he took the flight to Bengaluru and Congress sources claiming that he has had meetings with both DK Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah since his arrival in Bengaluru seem to confirm the speculation.
On Thursday Savadi had not however said clearly which party he would join. “It will be a national or a regional party,'' he had evasively told the media. But he confirmed that he would be submitting his resignation from BJP on Friday morning and in the afternoon would call on Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to resign from the MLC seat. BJP had not expected him to resign even after being denied a ticket because he had five more years to go before his term as MLC will end.
What is more, the 63-year-old Savadi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pick for the Deputy Chief Minister's slot in B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet from 2019 to 2021. Though Yediyurappa had disapproved of having any deputy, the BJP central leadership caught him by surprise on the day Yeddyurappa formed his cabinet by foisting three deputy chief ministers and Savadi was one of them.
Savadi's elevation to the Deputy Chief Minister's post had shocked party circles as he had lost the election from Athani in the 2018 Assembly polls. Nevertheless, he became a deputy chief minister without being a member of either house of the legislature till February 2020, when he was eventually elected to the Legislative Council.
BJP sources claimed Savadi had caught Modi's attention when he campaigned in south Maharashtra, which has a sizable Lingayat population, during the Maharashtra Assembly polls in October 2019 and was at one time projected as a potential BJP chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka.
Savadi is from the Ganiga Lingayat (oil presser) community equivalent to Modh Ghanchi, oil pressers, which Modi represents. Addressing his supporters at Athani on Thursday, Savadi said: "I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone.''
Savadi has lost the ticket to Mahest Kumathalli, who was backed by Belagavi's strongman and MLA Ramesh L Jarkiholi. The latter had threatened he would not contest the polls, if Kumathalli, who had crossed over from the Congress to the BJP in 2019 and a Panchamsali Lingayat, was not given the ticket.
Belagavi district which has as many as 18 Assembly constituencies was a BJP stronghold until the untimely deaths of union minister Suresh Angadi and minister Umesh V Katti, both Lingayats. Ramesh Jarkiholi had to resign from the cabinet after his name figured in a porn video scandal.
The Congress has been on the lookout for a strong political leader in the region and if Savadi does indeed join, it will give the party a boost.
