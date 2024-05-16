PM Modi’s self-goal in Mumbai, roadshow leaves locals fuming

Mumbaikars are certainly not amused. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow to solicit votes for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha in the Mumbai Northeast Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday has been widely criticised.

Roads were blocked for the roadshow and local trains, the city’s lifeline, stopped. Passengers were trapped for hours in metro stations and allowed to leave only once the roadshow ended. People questioned the day and timing of the roadshow, pointing out that permission should have been given on a holiday or Sunday to prevent public harassment.

What incensed locals even more was that the roadshow passed through the area in Ghatkopar where a giant, illegally installed hoarding collapse on Monday following a dust storm and rain killed 16 people. The last two bodies were retrieved early Thursday on morning as the rescue was delayed owing to the roadshow, preventing cranes and other heavy equipment from entering the area.

The timing of the roadshow, during evening rush hours, was also questioned and the prime minister’s failure to condole the deaths and indeed his failure to call on relatives of the deceased, most of them residents of the area, or meet the injured undergoing treatment in a neighbourhood hospital drew critical comments.