PM has new tactics for diverting attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Monday, 22 April, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking in a "poisonous language" and said that he has several new tactics for diverting attention from real issues but the end of "business of lies" is near.

The Congress on Sunday night had also hit back at Modi over his "redistribution of wealth" remarks targeting the party, saying after facing "disappointment" in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the PM has now resorted to "lies" and "hate speech" to divert people from the real issues.

Sharing the Congress' latest advertisement that focuses on rising prices and unemployment on Monday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Unemployment and inflation are at their peak in the country and Narendra Modi says 'everything is fine'."

"He (Modi) has several new techniques to 'divert from the issues', But the end of the business of lies is near," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.