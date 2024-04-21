Modi caused 'unprecedented decline' in worker wages: Congress

The Congress on Sunday, 21 April, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused an "unprecedented decline" in worker wages adjusted for price rise and said that an INDIA coalition government will return the country to a higher growth trajectory.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said multiple data sources, including the Modi government's own official statistics, are unanimous in showing the simple fact that workers can buy less today than they could 10 years ago.

A combination of slow wage growth and back-breaking inflation has caused an unprecedented decline in real wages, he said in a statement.

"Labour Bureau's Wage Rate Index (Government Data): Between 2014 and 2023, real wages for labourers have stagnated, with clear declines in real wages in Modi-II," he said.

Ramesh also pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture's Agricultural Statistics said that under former prime minister Manmohan Singh, real wages for agricultural labourers grew at 6.8 per cent each year.