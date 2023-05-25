PM should call meeting of community leaders of Manipur to find solution to violence: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a meeting of community leaders of Manipur in an effort to bring peace in the state hit by ethnic violence.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said India is in "danger" if things are not set right in the northeastern state as it shares the international border with Myanmar.

"The Congress party demands that the prime minister and Home Minister immediately start dialogue with leaders of both the communities in Manipur," he told reporters.

He said a peace initiative has to come from the central government, as he expressed concern over extremist sections in both communities controlling the narrative in Manipur.