Prices of essential items go sky-high in violence-hit Manipur

Some people also said prices of tobacco products too have risen manyfold.



An official of the consumer affairs department said the government fixes prices from time to time and anyone selling products at higher rates is liable to be punished.



The state government has issued a list of revised wholesale and retail prices of as many as 18 food items days after the violence broke out.



Though the violence in Manipur began on May 3, it was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.



Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.



The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.