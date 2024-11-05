PM should not speak like ‘villain from C-grade Hindi film’: Congress

In a video message also posted on X, the Congress leader claimed the BJP's prospects are even worse in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and 'they know they are losing'.

'He is now again talking of ghuspaithiya sarkar, that it will snatch your daughters and food. But, border security is under them as he has been in government for over 10 years. Who is giving this certificate to the BSF, the home minister, Rajnath Singh, or are you criticising your own foreign policy?' Khera said.

The Congress spokesperson wondered whether the prime minister was publicly criticising home minister Amit Shah with such statements. "Whatever their differences, he should improve his language. Such language and dialogues are not befitting of the prime minister's post," he said.

"Such dialogues are spoken by a cheap villain of a C-grade Hindi film and do not behove him. You must improve upon your language," he said

Accusing the prime minister of having "lost his personal dignity", Khera said, "At least maintain the respect and reputation of the position you hold."

"Please maintain this maryada (decorum) in the leftover time you have, please keep that in mind," the chairman of the media and publicity department of the Congress said.