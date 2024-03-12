PMLA: ED raids 27 premises linked to Lalu's aide Amit Katyal in Delhi-NCR

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Tuesday, 12 March, conducted raids at several locations in Delhi-NCR as part of an investigation into money laundering case involving a real estate and alcohol conglomerate associated with Amit Katyal.

Katyal, who is purportedly a close associate of RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family and named in the land-for-job scam case along with some companies, was arrested by the central agency in 2023.

“The raids targeted a total of 27 premises belonging to Haryana-based Krishna Buildtech Pvt Ltd in Delhi, Gurugram, and Sonipat, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” said the sources.