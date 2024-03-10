Sand mining case: Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav arrested

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Subhash Yadav, a close confidant of former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been arrested by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) from his residence in Patna in connection with a sand mining case.

The leader was arrested on Saturday night, after separate ED teams conducted raids at several of his premises in Patna and Ranchi, and seized more than Rs 2 crore in cash and various documents from his residence in Danapur and his biscuit factory in the Nasriganj locality.

ED officials are currently interrogating him to find out the sources of the seized money, other financial transactions, and his links with other people in the state.