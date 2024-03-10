Sand mining case: Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav arrested
ED sleuths are interrogating him to find out sources of the seized money, other financial transactions and links with other people in Bihar
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Subhash Yadav, a close confidant of former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been arrested by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) from his residence in Patna in connection with a sand mining case.
The leader was arrested on Saturday night, after separate ED teams conducted raids at several of his premises in Patna and Ranchi, and seized more than Rs 2 crore in cash and various documents from his residence in Danapur and his biscuit factory in the Nasriganj locality.
ED officials are currently interrogating him to find out the sources of the seized money, other financial transactions, and his links with other people in the state.
At least 20 FIRs have been registered by Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL), which has Subhash Yadav as director. The case pertains to BCPL engaging in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans, leading to revenue losses.
During an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it emerged that Rs 161 crore had been generated through the illegal sale of sand.
Subhash Yadav contested the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Chatra constituency in Jharkhand, but was defeated by the BJP candidate. He was often seen with Lalu Prasad, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, his son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and other members of the family.
The ED had also conducted raids on his premises in 2022. Earlier, teams from the income tax department had conducted raids on his premises in connection with tax evasion in 2018.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines