Poacher held with 33 migratory bird carcasses near Chilika lake in Odisha

The Odisha Forest Department has arrested a 35-year-old man after the carcasses of 33 migratory birds were found in two gunny bags he was carrying near a water body under the Chilika Wildlife Division, officials said on Wednesday.

The birds, belonging to three species, were discovered during a routine patrol.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Mallick of Bhusandapur, was caught with the dead birds, according to Amlan Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chilika Wildlife Division. A second person involved in the poaching attempt fled, and efforts are under way to trace him.