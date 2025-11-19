Poacher held with 33 migratory bird carcasses near Chilika lake in Odisha
The state forest officials have intensified patrolling and deployed drones as winter arrivals flock to Asia’s largest brackish lagoon
The Odisha Forest Department has arrested a 35-year-old man after the carcasses of 33 migratory birds were found in two gunny bags he was carrying near a water body under the Chilika Wildlife Division, officials said on Wednesday.
The birds, belonging to three species, were discovered during a routine patrol.
The accused, identified as Pradeep Mallick of Bhusandapur, was caught with the dead birds, according to Amlan Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chilika Wildlife Division. A second person involved in the poaching attempt fled, and efforts are under way to trace him.
The seized carcasses included nine Northern Shovelers, 23 Northern Pintails and one Pheasant-tailed Jacana, all protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. Tissue samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory, and the bodies were buried after a post-mortem examination, the DFO said.
With thousands of migratory birds arriving at Chilika Lake since mid-October, the Forest Department has intensified surveillance across the 1,165 sq km lagoon, which spans the districts of Khurda, Ganjam and Puri.
Officials have stepped up round-the-clock patrolling, strengthened intelligence-gathering on poaching networks and deployed drones to detect illegal activity. Twenty-one temporary anti-poaching camps have been set up, with special focus on high-density bird congregation zones such as Nalabana and the Tangi range.
With PTI Inputs