POCSO accused gets bail to take care of child born out of wedlock

"The matter shatters the consciousness of one and all. What is the fault of the newborn baby who has come into the world under such circumstances?" said the bench.



Allowing bail plea of the man, the bench fixed the condition that he would look after his wife and the child and also deposit within six months from his release, a fixed amount of Rs 2 lakhs in the name of the new-born child till her attaining the age of majority.



The bench further said: "The marriage may not be described as per the law of the land, but the court has to apply a pragmatic approach."