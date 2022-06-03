UP man booked for posing with Hindu god at Imambara

A man in state capital Lucknow has been booked for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony by posing with an idol of Hindu god at Bada Imambara.



The picture went viral on the social media after which the Chowk police filed a case against a tent worker.



Station House Officer (SHO), Chowk, police station, Prashant Mishra said an FIR was lodged following complaint of one Shamil Shamsi, who alleged that the tent house worker, Nusrat Husain, had come to collect a tent installed at Bada Imambara when he clicked a picture with the idol, hurting sentiments of his community.